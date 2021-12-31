Main Content

Dakota Johnson Gives Rare Glimpse Into Chris Martin Relationship: We Like to Be 'Private'

CLIP12/31/21
Dakota Johnson is giving fans a rare glimpse inside her life with Chris Martin. The notoriously private star opened up about her relationship with the Coldplay singer in a new interview with Elle UK. While she didn't spill too much tea, the 32-year-old offered some insight on how they spend their time together, sharing, "We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private."

