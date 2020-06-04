Also available on the NBC app

Dakota Johnson stars opposite Tracee Ellis Ross in the film "The High Note," and she sits down with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles to dish on her wild upbringing with grandma Tippi Hedren, who owns the Shambala Preserve, which is a sanctuary for lions and tigers. Dakota jokes that Tippi’s passion is a little “weird” but it’s a special place. Dakota also reveals she’s terrified of singing and that she loved directing her boyfriend, Chris Martin’s latest music video.

