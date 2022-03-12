Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Dakota Johnson Admits She Enjoys Crashing Weddings: 'It's One Of My Number One Hobbies'

CLIP03/11/22
Also available on the nbc app

Dakota Johnson is a bit of a wedding crasher! The 32-year-old actress played a game of "Never Have I Ever" with W Magazine and revealed she loves to surprise fans at their nuptials. "I feel like I've done that a lot. It's one of my number one hobbies," she said. She isn't the only celeb to crash a party! Andrew Garfield was also interviewed and revealed he crashed a party the late icon Prince threw and admitted that he had a funny encounter with Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek.

Appearing:
Tags: Dakota Johnson, chris martin, Andrew Garfield, Kiersten Dunst, jared leto, wedding crasher
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.