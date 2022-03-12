Also available on the nbc app

Dakota Johnson is a bit of a wedding crasher! The 32-year-old actress played a game of "Never Have I Ever" with W Magazine and revealed she loves to surprise fans at their nuptials. "I feel like I've done that a lot. It's one of my number one hobbies," she said. She isn't the only celeb to crash a party! Andrew Garfield was also interviewed and revealed he crashed a party the late icon Prince threw and admitted that he had a funny encounter with Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution