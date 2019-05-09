Dakota Fanning Speaks Out After Whitewashing Accusations Over New Role As Muslim Woman

Also available on the NBC app

Dakota Fanning is setting the record straight. The actress clarified her new role in the upcoming film "Sweetness in the Belly," in which she plays a Muslim woman who was abandoned in Africa as a young child. Following whitewashing accusations, Dakota took to Instagram and explained why reports that her character is Ethiopian are not fully accurate. "It was a great privilege to be a part of telling this story," she wrote, adding that the film "was partly made in Ethiopia, is directed by an Ethiopian man and features many Ethiopian women."

