Dakota Fanning Speaks Out After Whitewashing Accusations Over New Role As Muslim Woman

Serena Williams Says Meghan Markle Is The 'Best Person' She Knows (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 09/10/19
Dakota Fanning is setting the record straight. The actress clarified her new role in the upcoming film "Sweetness in the Belly," in which she plays a Muslim woman who was abandoned in Africa as a young child. Following whitewashing accusations, Dakota took to Instagram and explained why reports that her character is Ethiopian are not fully accurate. "It was a great privilege to be a part of telling this story," she wrote, adding that the film "was partly made in Ethiopia, is directed by an Ethiopian man and features many Ethiopian women."