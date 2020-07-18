Also available on the NBC app

Quarantine has given Dakota and Elle Fanning some rare quality time under one roof! "My sister and I are doing a film together for the first time, and we were supposed to leave three days after the quarantine set in. So, yes, we've been together [during isolation]. It's honestly the longest period that my sister and I have been in the same place for a long time," Dakota told Access Hollywood. "The Alienist" star also discussed the show's new season, and her co-star Luke Evans also dished on his time in quarantine. The two-hour season premiere of "The Alienist: Angel of Darkness" airs July 19 at 9 p.m. on TNT.

Appearing: