A new behind-the-scenes feature for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" gives fans a look inside the final movie of the Skywalker saga and the four decades that led up to it. Access Hollywood has the exclusive first peek at Daisy Ridley's rigorous Jedi training journey – a rite of passage that started with Mark Hamill back in the '70s. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is out on digital March 17 and Blu-Ray March 31.

