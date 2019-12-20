Daisy Ridley Had Not Seen All The 'Star Wars' Movies When She Landed The Role Of Rey

Also available on the NBC app

Daisy Ridley had a little catching up to do when she landed a role in the "Star Wars" franchise! While discussing "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, All Access co-host Scott Evans asked if any cast members hadn't seen the earlier movies – and John Boyega turned right to Daisy! "I had seen some of them – I hadn't seen other ones," she admitted, which made everyone laugh. Scott also asked the cast who was most likely to spill a spoiler, as well as who has the best Jedi moves on the dance floor! "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters on Dec. 20.

