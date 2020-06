Also available on the NBC app

Daisy Fuentes stopped by Access Daily to chat about her new NBC show "A New Leaf." The former MTV VJ reveals to hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez what fans can expect from the series this season. Daisy also admits that she was "totally against marriage" until her romance with Richard Marx. Plus, the star looks back on the day that the singer got down on one knee, confessing that she was totally shocked.

