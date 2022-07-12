Also available on the nbc app

Daisy Edgar-Jones' chemistry with her "Where the Crawdads Sing" love interest Taylor John Smith was instant! "Taylor is so easy to get along with and play with," she told Access Hollywood at the premiere of the movie. The 24-year-old actress also talked about meeting the film's executive producer Reese Witherspoon and admitted she was nervous to show Reese her southern accent. "Where the Crawdads Sing" hit theaters July 13.

Appearing: Mario Lopez Kit Hoover Scott Evans Zuri Hall

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution