Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Daisy Edgar-Jones Admits She Was Nervous To Show Reese Witherspoon Her Southern Accent

CLIP07/11/22
Also available on the nbc app

Daisy Edgar-Jones' chemistry with her "Where the Crawdads Sing" love interest Taylor John Smith was instant! "Taylor is so easy to get along with and play with," she told Access Hollywood at the premiere of the movie. The 24-year-old actress also talked about meeting the film's executive producer Reese Witherspoon and admitted she was nervous to show Reese her southern accent. "Where the Crawdads Sing" hit theaters July 13.

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Tags: daisy edgar-jones, Reese Witherspoon, Where The Crawdads Sing, southern accent
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.