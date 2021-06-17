Main Content

Dad Writes Daily Lunch Notes To Help Daughter Overcome Bullying

CLIP06/17/21

Chris Yandle noticed his daughter, Addy, was having a tough time at school in fourth grade, so he began writing daily lunchbox notes to lift her spirits. More than 600 notes later, Addy shares how the messages brighten her day, and Chris reveals that his notes are now available in a book called "Lucky Enough: A Year of a Dad's Daily Notes of Encouragement and Life Lessons to His Daughter" which helps parents and kids communicate better. Pilot Pens surprises the father and daughter with $1000 for sharing their story.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.