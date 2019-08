Also available on the NBC app

Are video games a waste of time? Not for this young Fornite pro. Meet Jordan Herzog, who has qualified for the Fortnite World Cup thanks to the support of dad David. The father-son duo tell Access Live why Jordan's impressive talent is worth the $30,000 David has spent on state-of-the-art equipment so he can play up to 14 hours a day in his quest to be the best player in the world.

