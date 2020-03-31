Simon Cowell Shares Lessons From Bike Accident & ‘AGT’ Break: Health 'Has To Be Your No. 1 Priority'
CLIP 05/27/21
Main Content
From dressing up as Guy Fieri for cooking class to painter Bob Ross for an art lesson, Kentucky dad Matt Nestheide has made homeschooling his three daughters during the coronavirus pandemic the ultimate costume party! Matt tells Access Hollywood about adding some creative fun to the more serious topical conversations he's having with his girls, and how he hopes his now-viral idea is helping other families.