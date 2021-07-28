Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

DaBaby Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Homophobic Comments At Rolling Loud Fest: 'What I Said Was Insensitive'

CLIP07/27/21
Also available on the nbc app

DaBaby is apologizing amid backlash from his recent derogatory comments against gay men and those who with HIV and AIDS, which he made onstage at Rolling Loud Fest this past weekend. In a new tweet, the rapper wrote, “Anybody who done ever been [effected] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, DaBaby, homophobia, aids, HIV, LGBTQ, LGBT, rap, rapper, music, controversy
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.