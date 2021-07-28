Also available on the nbc app

DaBaby is apologizing amid backlash from his recent derogatory comments against gay men and those who with HIV and AIDS, which he made onstage at Rolling Loud Fest this past weekend. In a new tweet, the rapper wrote, “Anybody who done ever been [effected] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.”

