Cynthia Germanotta, the mother of Lady Gaga, runs the Born This Way Foundation alongside her pop star daughter. During an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at their family restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, the proud mom discussed the organization's mission to support the mental health of youth and how that goal intersected with Gaga's own story. Born This Way Foundation has recently turned 10, and their short film "The Power of Kindness" is out now.

