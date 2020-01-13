Cynthia Erivo Wears Harriet Tubman Ring At 2020 Critics' Choice Awards: 'I've Been Wearing Her'

Also available on the NBC app

Cynthia Erivo broke down her fashion and jewels while on the 2020 Critics' Choice red carpet. She showed off her good luck charm, a gold ring with Harriet Tubman's face on it. The "Harriet" star told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall, "We have a Fendi dress all together. The jewels are by David Webb and there's a couple of my own, this is Harriet on my ring right here. I've been wearing her, there we go. Can you see that? It's Harriet. I've been wearing her the whole time pretty much." Cynthia also gushed over Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress, which is celebrating 20 years since its showstopping fashion moment.

