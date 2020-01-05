Also available on the nbc app

Cynthia Erivo brought her fashion A-game to the 2020 Golden Globes! The actress, who is nominated for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman, spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about her glitzy red carpet look! Cynthia revealed that her custom-made Thom Browne dress "took 800 hours and 11 people" to create. The star also confessed that she was donning a "few million dollars" worth of jewelry. Plus, Cynthia reveals the super relatable items in her purse!

