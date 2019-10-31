Also available on the NBC app

Cynthia Erivo is a style star on the rise! At the premiere of "Harriet," the Broadway icon wowed in a pink Marc Jacobs gown that featured feathers upon feathers. On the red carpet, Access Hollywood got Cynthia's take on some of her other spectacular fashion moments from the past. The Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning actress also talked about her approach for portraying American icon Harriet Tubman. "She already was a bada** superhero, and the task was to get people to see her humanity and see her womanhood," she explained. "Harriet" hits theaters on Nov. 1.

Appearing: