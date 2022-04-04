Main Content

Access Hollywood
Cynthia Erivo Sends Loving Message To Fans At 2022 Grammys: 'We're All Human'

Cynthia Erivo is sharing a sweet message to her fans at the 2022 Grammys. The 35-year-old actress caught up with Access Hollywood on the red carpet, and she shared how she's able to be so strong yet vulnerable in her career, saying, "We are all vulnerable in our own ways. We want to be human and I just want to make sure that everyone knows that we're all human." The singer is performing at the Grammys and showed up in a gorgeous silver Louis Vuitton gown, making her feel like she put "armor" on.

