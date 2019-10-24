Cynthia Erivo Did Her Own Stunts Playing Harriet Tubman: 'I Wanted To Be Connected In Every Way'

Also available on the NBC app

To portray American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, "Harriet" star Cynthia Erivo went the extra mile to fully embody her by doing her own stunts. "I wanted to be connected in every way, so if that meant everything physically, I felt like that would inform the journey and the story," she told All Access. The Broadway star also revealed how it felt to play such an inspirational figure, who she called "the perfect example of how to channel energy from within and [have] the determination to change everything." "Harriet" hits theaters on Nov. 1.

