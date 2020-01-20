Also available on the NBC app

Cynthia Erivo is ready to take home gold at the 2020 SAG Awards! The actress revealed to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall how she will celebrate if snags Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in "Harriet." Cynthia also opened up about the possibility of earning an EGOT after she was nominated for two Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. Plus, the star dished on her fierce red carpet look!

