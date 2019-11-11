Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson Comes Out As Sexually Fluid: ‘I Just Like Who I Like’

Also available on the NBC app

Cynthia Bailey and her 20-year-old daughter Noelle Robinson shared a personal conversation on Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” While driving together, Cynthia told her college freshman daughter that she noticed “a lot of cute guys” on Noelle’s campus. Noelle agreed, also adding that she noticed some cute girls as well! Although Cynthia was surprised at first, she assured her daughter that no matter who she loves, all that matters is that she’s happy. Now that’s some A+ parenting!

Appearing: