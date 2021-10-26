Also available on the nbc app

One year down and forever to go! "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to show off her favorite "boo-lini" cocktail as well as discuss her marriage to husband Mike Hill. Cynthia talked about how quarantining together during the pandemic brought the pair closer together after typically living as a bi-coastal couple. Tune into Access Daily to learn more about Cynthia's favorite Halloween cocktail recipe!

