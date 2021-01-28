Also available on the nbc app

Cynthia Bailey is speaking her mind! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star breaks down the latest drama going down on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Cynthia defends throwing a lavish and large wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic and gives an update on how married life is going with Mike. Cynthia also gets candid about her daughter and promises that Noelle's sexuality is not a "storyline." Plus, Cynthia sets the record straight on some of Atlanta's biggest rumors, including stripper-gate and Kenya Moore's relationship status.

Appearing: