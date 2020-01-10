Also available on the NBC app

Cynthia Bailey is getting ready to walk down the aisle! The reality star spilled all of her upcoming wedding deets to Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans, including the reason why she isn't going to have any bridesmaids. "My first wedding was a little dramatic and a lot going on, and I just really want the second time around to be great. And I think, you know, I just don't want the drama," she said. Cynthia also revealed which of her "Real Housewives of Atlanta" will be invited to the her fall nuptials with Mike Hill.

