Cynthia Bailey joined Kit Hoover and Melissa Peterman on "Access Daily" to discuss her new show "Terror Lake Drive." When asked who she would want to work with on future projects, Cynthia said, "I am obsessed with Viola Davis and she knows that. And I'm also obsessed with Octavia Spencer, so if I could just have them both at the same time, that would be great." "Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female" is available for streaming on AllBlk.

