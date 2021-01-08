Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Cynthia Bailey Fires Back At Wendy Williams For Asking If Daughter Came Out For 'Storyline'

CLIP01/08/21

Cynthia Bailey is clapping back at Wendy Williams! During a recent appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," Wendy asked "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star if her daughter came out as sexually fluid on the reality show because Cynthia needed a more "interesting storyline." "Noelle is not a Housewife…she does not actually have to share her life with you guys. Let me just say this, this is really important. The reason I really wanted Noelle to tell her story on the show is because as a reality star family at this point, if we don’t talk about it on the show and people find out about it, they almost feel like we’re hiding it," the reality star replied.

S2021 E0 3 minNews and Information Daytime Interview
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Access, cynthia bailey, Cynthia Bailey RHOA, rhoa, Wendy Williams, 2020 news, lifestyle news, wendy william news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.