Cynthia Bailey is clapping back at Wendy Williams! During a recent appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," Wendy asked "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star if her daughter came out as sexually fluid on the reality show because Cynthia needed a more "interesting storyline." "Noelle is not a Housewife…she does not actually have to share her life with you guys. Let me just say this, this is really important. The reason I really wanted Noelle to tell her story on the show is because as a reality star family at this point, if we don’t talk about it on the show and people find out about it, they almost feel like we’re hiding it," the reality star replied.

