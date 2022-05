Also available on the nbc app

Cyndi Lauper is so happy for Britney Spears! While chatting with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs, the music icon shared her excitement over Britney's recent engagement to Sam Asghari, saying, "She deserves to be happy ... I'm happy for her." Plus, Cindy's son, Dex Lauper, gushed about his mom and talked about his own endeavors with music.

