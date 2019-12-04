Cyndi Lauper Admits She Slides Into Fellow Celebrities' DMs For This Reason

Also available on the NBC app

Cyndi Lauper joined Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover to chat about the 9th annual "Home For The Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, which supports True Colors United's work to develop solutions for youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. Cyndi also reveals how she got fellow celebrities to join the annual concert, including sliding into DMs.

