Get ready to fall under Devon Terrell's spell! The actor chatted with Access Hollywood about starring opposite longtime pal Katherine Langford in Netflix's new coming-of-age drama "Cursed" — which reimagines the Arthurian legend from a female perspective for the first time. "It's amazing that I kind of discover my character through [Katherine's character] Nimue and evolving through her journey," Devon said. "It's so exciting, and I'm so excited for people to see Katherine's performance, too!" He also dished on his intense training to take on the pivotal role of Arthur! All episodes of "Cursed" begin streaming July 17 on Netflix.

