Cuba Gooding Jr. To Plead Not Guilty To Misdemeanor Forcible Touching Charge, His Attorney Says

Hilary Duff To Star In 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Series For Disney+
CLIP 08/23/19
Cuba Gooding Jr. plans to plead not guilty after being charged with misdemeanor forcible touching, his attorney tells NBC News. "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" actor's charge comes after a woman filed a police report claiming he groped her breasts at a Manhattan nightclub on Sunday evening, multiple law enforcement officials previously told the outlet. Find out more about the Oscar winner's legal situation – including a second allegation of groping that was brought to NYPD's attention after news of their first investigation broke.