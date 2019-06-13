Cuba Gooding Jr. To Plead Not Guilty To Misdemeanor Forcible Touching Charge, His Attorney Says

Also available on the NBC app

Cuba Gooding Jr. plans to plead not guilty after being charged with misdemeanor forcible touching, his attorney tells NBC News. "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" actor's charge comes after a woman filed a police report claiming he groped her breasts at a Manhattan nightclub on Sunday evening, multiple law enforcement officials previously told the outlet. Find out more about the Oscar winner's legal situation – including a second allegation of groping that was brought to NYPD's attention after news of their first investigation broke.

Appearing: