Access Hollywood
Crystal Kung Minkoff Talks Feeling More 'At Ease' On 'RHOBH,' Drama With Garcelle Beauvais & More

CLIP05/10/22
Crystal Kung Minkoff is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Crystal teases the dramatic new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Crystal explains why she feels "more at ease" this season and says that Kathy Hilton also shows a "different side" of herself. Plus, Crystal sets the record straight on her relationship with Garcelle Beauvais and weighs in on Erika Jayne's ongoing legal scandal.

Clips

