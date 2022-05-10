Also available on the nbc app

Crystal Kung Minkoff is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Crystal teases the dramatic new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Crystal explains why she feels "more at ease" this season and says that Kathy Hilton also shows a "different side" of herself. Plus, Crystal sets the record straight on her relationship with Garcelle Beauvais and weighs in on Erika Jayne's ongoing legal scandal.

S2022 E0 16 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

