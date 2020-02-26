Also available on the NBC app

Cristiano Ronaldo's son just joined Instagram and he's already better at it than the rest of us – well, except maybe his famous dad! The soccer icon's 9-year-old mini-me introduced himself in not one, two or three but four different languages in his very first IG post, saying hi in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian. As if that weren't impressive enough, Cristiano Jr. already has nearly a million followers in just over a day, nabbing 800,000 of those in less than 24 hours! Though the boy's account had yet to be verified as of Feb. 25, his pro athlete father found an adorable way to seemingly confirm the page's authenticity himself.

