Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez is opening up about going through the “worst moment” of her life last year. In the trailer for Season 2 of her Netflix reality show “I Am Georgina” the model got candid about the loss of her newborn son with Cristiano. In April 2022, Georgina gave birth to twins. While her daughter, Bella Esmeralda survived, her twin brother passed away. The pair share 11-month-old Bella and five-year-old Alana. The soccer star is also dad to 11-year-old Cristiano Jr., and four-year-old twins Mateo and Eva, whom Georgina also helps raise.

