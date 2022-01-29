Main Content

Cristiano Ronaldo Projects Photos Of His Girlfriend On A Skyscraper In Dubai For Her Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo gave a special tribute to his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, for her 28th birthday on Thursday. The Manchester United star projected videos and images of his love on a skyscraper in Dubai. The clips were from her new show "I Am Georgina" which premiered on Netflix on her special day. "Huge congratulations my love," the soccer star captioned the post. The 28-year-old also shared photos from her birthday celebration on Instagram, which included a rooftop dinner overlooking the city.

Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez, Cristian Ronaldo kids, Dubai, Manchester United
