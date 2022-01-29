Also available on the nbc app

Cristiano Ronaldo gave a special tribute to his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, for her 28th birthday on Thursday. The Manchester United star projected videos and images of his love on a skyscraper in Dubai. The clips were from her new show "I Am Georgina" which premiered on Netflix on her special day. "Huge congratulations my love," the soccer star captioned the post. The 28-year-old also shared photos from her birthday celebration on Instagram, which included a rooftop dinner overlooking the city.

