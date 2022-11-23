Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have parted ways. On Tuesday, the Premiere League Club revealed on Twitter that it reached a mutual agreement with the 37-year-old soccer star. Shortly after the news broke, Cristiano also released a statement of his own via the Premiere League’s Twitter account. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish Manchester Utd all the best,” he said.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight