Don't misidentify the "Crazy Rich Asians" cast. Ronny Chieng and Remy Hii sounded off on an unfortunate error, pointing out that a snap taken after the 2019 SAG Awards listed multiple actors' names incorrectly. Find out why the co-stars were especially bothered by the mistake, and why they believe it affects people of color the most.

Appearing: