'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's' Rachel Bloom Previews Final Season; But Will She Get A Tattoo To Remember It?

Rachel Bloom sits down with Access to discuss the final season of her CW series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." Was Rebecca's confession in the Season 4 finale (to Paula and not the judge) legal? What's next for her character's relationship with Nathaniel? Plus, Rachel teases the new theme song and reveals why she's thinking about getting a tattoo once the show is over! "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" returns Friday at 9/8c on The CW.

