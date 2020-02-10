Also available on the NBC app

Craig Robinson joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover in Orlando to chat about lending his voice to the new movie, "Dolittle." The also looked back at his time appearing on "Friends." "I improvised a line … It was boom, boom, boom, right? So, we did a quick rehearsal and did a pitch rehearsal where you throw in a line. And then Lisa (Kudrow) is like throw that in. I did it, and it got in the show." Craig also explained what an "Office" spin-off would look like surrounding his beloved character Daryl. "He would be in a different city, celebrity and hijinx would happen," he said of his character.

Appearing: