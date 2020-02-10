Access Hollywood
Craig Robinson Imagines An 'Office' Spin-Off: 'Hijinx Would Happen'

CLIP02/10/20
Craig Robinson joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover in Orlando to chat about lending his voice to the new movie, "Dolittle." The also looked back at his time appearing on "Friends." "I improvised a line … It was boom, boom, boom, right? So, we did a quick rehearsal and did a pitch rehearsal where you throw in a line. And then Lisa (Kudrow) is like throw that in. I did it, and it got in the show." Craig also explained what an "Office" spin-off would look like surrounding his beloved character Daryl. "He would be in a different city, celebrity and hijinx would happen," he said of his character.

Tags: Access, Access hollywood, craig robinson, access daily, Mario Lopez, kit hoober, Office, the office, TV shows, dolittle, Interviews, celebrity interviews
S20207 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
