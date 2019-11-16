Main Content

Craig Conover isn't here for on-again-off-again lovebirds Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy's recent reconciliation. At BravoCon in New York City, the "Southern Charm" star told Access Hollywood that while he likes both of his co-stars individually, "they're not nice people when they're together." Craig also dished on his own love life and an actress he briefly dated this summer. Plus, Craig's co-star Cameran Eubanks stressed that she's definitely done having kids after 2-year-old Palmer. "I do say a lot of things and go back on them, but being pregnant again and birthing a human is not going to be one of them, unless a miracle happens from God, no," she said.

