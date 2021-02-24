Also available on the nbc app

Courtney Stodden opened about her alleged media mistreatment and compared herself to Britney Spears following, “Framing Britney Spears,” which documented Britney’s rise to fame. The 26-year-old first made worldwide headlines when she married actor Doug Hutchison when she was 16 back in 2011. Courtney got candid about being in the limelight in an emotional post on her Instagram, writing, “Ever since Framing Britney Spears has come out, I’ve received apologies from both sides — people in the media and supporters from around the world. I think the documentary has opened a lot of people’s hearts to what it’s like being in the shoes of a personality in the center of judgment. Major props to queen Brit. She was everyone’s “sideshow”, yet still she stands... she still rises. She is a rock to me,” she wrote in part.

