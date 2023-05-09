Main Content

Courtney Lopez Can’t Stop Laughing As Mario Lopez Tries Labor Pain Simulation

CLIP05/09/23

Mario Lopez is switching spots with his wife this Mother's Day and getting a first hand look at what it feels like for pregnant mother's to experience labor pains. On Access Daily this week, Mario was joined by his wife, Courtney Lopez, and was hooked up to an electrical machine by Dr. Linda Sayyad from FeminoCentric Physical Therapy & Wellness to help him experience a taste of what child labor feels like. "Can I get an epidural?" Mario, who shares his three children with his wife, joked. "I'm nervous." During the process, the host experienced the first two stages of childbirth as the apparatus simulated cramping and labor pains. As he reached level 12 he conceded. "That is awful. That's awful. Wow that is awful right there," he groaned.

