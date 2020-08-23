Also available on the nbc app

Courtney B. Vance joined Access Daily’s hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about his new series "Lovecraft Country," which you can catch on HBO on Sundays. The actor also looked back on his first date with wife Angela Bassett and shared why it didn't go too well. Luckily, sparks flew on their second date and the rest is history! Now, the sweet pair have 14-year-old twins together and the actor shared why they think their mom is just "so cool."

