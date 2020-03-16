Main Content

Courteney Cox’s Quarantine TikTok Dance Confuses Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox is using her dance moves to get others to social distance themselves from her amid the coronavirus scare. "Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarantine," the 55-year-old star captioned a TikTok video of herself on Instagram doing a dance challenge, referencing her 15-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, and her longtime love, Johnny McDaid. Seemingly not really getting what he just watched, Courteney's "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry commented on the video: "Hi honey, what the hell just happened?"

