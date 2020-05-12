Also available on the nbc app

Courteney Cox is being put on the spot! The "Friends" alum answered a series of rapid-fire questions from daughter Coco Arquette in a cute interview about motherhood for Courteney's Facebook Watch series "9 Months," which premiered its second season…yep, on Mother's Day! The clip shows the pair's undeniable bond as Courteney recalled being pregnant with her now-15-year-old, sharing nothing but heartwarming memories about the experience – except for one favorite snack Coco didn't exactly find appetizing!

