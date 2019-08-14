Main Content

Courteney Cox Trains Toddler To Expertly Recite Her Iconic 'Friends' Catchphrase

Courteney Cox is training a new generation of Monica Gellers! The "Friends" alum documented her week-long attempt to teach a cute toddler named Sonny to master her character's catchphrase: "I know!" While Sonny didn't immediately pick it up, Courteney persisted – and soon enough, he was acing it! It's clear the actress still has a fondness for Monica's iconic lines, and she even loves acting out her co-stars' favorite phrases, too!

