Courteney Cox Surprises 'Friends' Fans By Photobombing Their Pictures At Warner Bros. Studios

CLIP11/30/22

Courteney Cox is giving "Friends" fans the biggest surprise! The 58-year-old actress, who played Monica Geller in the hit series, photobombed fans who were visiting Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. The "Scream" star documented her mischievous adventure on Instagram, sharing a video of her popping up behind the show's iconic fountain and orange couch. In the clip, fans are instructed to sit on the couch and pose for pictures, while Courteney sneaks up behind them to photobomb their picture, and their reaction are priceless!

