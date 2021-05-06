Also available on the nbc app

The one where they’re all reunited. Courteney Cox is revealing details about the highly anticipated ‘Friends’ reunion. Could this be any more sentimental? The actress said so many memories were brought up during the taping. "It was unbelievable. It was so emotional,” She told Ellen Degeneres. “It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us in, like, I forgot how many years. 15 years or 17 years?"

