Also available on the nbc app

Courteney Cox had something to "Scream" about in 1996! In this throwback interview, the actress tells Access Hollywood about shooting the first installment in the now-iconic horror franchise and what it was like working with director Wes Craven on set. Did she have any real-life scary experiences to draw from? And, Courteney reflects on the then-recent success of "Friends" and how it had already changed her career.

Appearing:

S0 E0 8 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution