Zayn Malik Debuts Facial Hair Transformation In Rare Selfie Months After Gigi Hadid Breakup
CLIP 01/14/22
Main Content
Courteney Cox had something to "Scream" about in 1996! In this throwback interview, the actress tells Access Hollywood about shooting the first installment in the now-iconic horror franchise and what it was like working with director Wes Craven on set. Did she have any real-life scary experiences to draw from? And, Courteney reflects on the then-recent success of "Friends" and how it had already changed her career.