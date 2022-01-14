Main Content

Courteney Cox Reveals Her Most Difficult Scene To Film For 'Scream' In 1996 Interview

Courteney Cox had something to "Scream" about in 1996! In this throwback interview, the actress tells Access Hollywood about shooting the first installment in the now-iconic horror franchise and what it was like working with director Wes Craven on set. Did she have any real-life scary experiences to draw from? And, Courteney reflects on the then-recent success of "Friends" and how it had already changed her career.

