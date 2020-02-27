Also available on the NBC app

Courteney Cox is spilling details about the "Friends" reunion! The actress dished about the highly anticipated HBO Max special when she joined Kevin Nealon in Malibu for an episode of his web series "Hiking with Kevin." She gushed, "I'm so excited! We're going to have the best time! We really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had." Courtney will get together with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the unscripted program airing later this year.

