Back in March, Courteney Cox revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she'd decided to binge-watch "Friends" in quarantine. After a few weeks of watching, she's sharing her thoughts! While video chatting into “The Ellen DeGeneres Show" this week, the actress revealed that the show has “been really good” and that the Thanksgiving episodes are her favorites. “The first season – well, let's be honest, I'm only on the first season – that's the Thanksgiving one where we all have the flashback, and I was overweight Monica [is my favorite],” she said.

